Detectives at Drumchapel are releasing images of a man and woman they wish to trace in connection with an assault in Glasgow

The attack took place on Sunday, 18 September, 2022 at around 12.30am a 45-year-old man was assaulted in Cranside Kitchen, Tunnel Street, Glasgow.
The man police wish to trace is described as white, aged 20-30 years, around 6 ft 1 ins in height and of muscular build.
The woman police wish to trace is described as white, aged 20 to 30 years, around 5 ft 4 ins in height and of slim build.
Any witnesses to the incident, or anyone who has information regarding the man and woman police wish to trace, is asked to contact Drumchapel Police Station through 101 quoting reference number 2379 of 19 September. Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained