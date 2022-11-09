Detectives at Drumchapel are releasing images of a man and woman they wish to trace in connection with an assault in Glasgow

The attack took place on Sunday, 18 September, 2022 at around 12.30am a 45-year-old man was assaulted in Cranside Kitchen, Tunnel Street, Glasgow.

The man police wish to trace is described as white, aged 20-30 years, around 6 ft 1 ins in height and of muscular build.

The woman police wish to trace is described as white, aged 20 to 30 years, around 5 ft 4 ins in height and of slim build.