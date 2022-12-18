Detectives ave issued a new picture of wanted Sunderland man Alexander Carr as officers continue their efforts to locate him

Extensive searches have been ongoing to trace the 32-year-old after a murder investigation was launched following the discovery of a woman’s body.
Michelle Hanson was found deceased at a property in Brady Street in Sunderland on December 3..
Officers have identified Carr as a key individual who they urgently want to speak to in connection with their enquiries.
Independent charity Crimestoppers have also issued a £10,000 reward for any information submitted exclusively to them that leads to his arrest.
Members of the public should not approach him, but instead alert officers immediately if they have seen him or know of his whereabouts.
In a statement Northumbria Police said:
“First and foremost, our thoughts continue to be with Michelle’s family at this devastating time and our specially-trained officers will support them in any way we can.
“Her family deserve answers and we are committed to finding out what has happened and bringing anyone involved to justice.
“We would like to thank everyone who has already come forward with information in relation to this case, including the potential whereabouts of Alexander Carr.
“We would ask anyone who is yet to get in touch or believe they may have seen him or know where he is to contact police straight away”.
Anyone with information that can assist the search for Carr is asked to report it to police by calling 999 quoting log NP-20221203-0434.
If you wish to pass on information anonymously and be eligible for the £10,000 reward, please do so by visiting their website or call 0800 555 111.