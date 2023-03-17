Friday, March 17, 2023
Friday, March 17, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Detectives from Counter Terrorism Policing East Midlands have charged a man with a terrorism offence

Detectives from Counter Terrorism Policing East Midlands have charged a man with a terrorism offence

by uknip247

William Howitt, aged 26, of Holme Road, West Bridgford, Nottingham, will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court today (Friday 17 March 2023) charged with engaging in conduct in preparation for terrorism under Section 5 of the Terrorism Act 2006.

He was arrested on Tuesday (14 March) during an operation led by Counter Terrorism Policing East Midlands.

Detective Inspector Christopher Brett, of Counter Terrorism Policing East Midlands, said: “Police will always act on information relating to terrorism and I would urge anyone who witnesses anything suspicious to contact police on 101, or 999 in an emergency.”

If you see or hear something that doesn’t seem right, trust your instincts and ACT by reporting to police in confidence at gov.uk/ACT. In an emergency, always dial 999.

Read Next

RELATED ARTICLES

Police are appealing to identify and speak to a possible witness who...

Three suspects have appeared in court after police discovered a cannabis grow...

A 17-year-old boy was rushed to hospital after he was stabbed in...

A man has been charged after a woman was attacked in Bermondsey

Detectives are appealing for help to identify a man they are keen...

UK Space Agency backs Rolls-Royce nuclear power for Moon exploration

Detectives investigating the crushing incident at the O2 Brixton Academy continue to...

Healthcare deal could lead to higher costs for NHS

A paedophile, who claimed he got involved in online chat forums by...

Domestic abusers who kill their partners or ex-partners will receive tougher sentences...

A vision for the future of general practice speciality training has today...

A private hire driver has been jailed after pleading guilty to raping...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More