Detectives from Counter Terrorism Policing East Midlands have charged a man with a terrorism offence

William Howitt, aged 26, of Holme Road, West Bridgford, Nottingham, will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court today (Friday 17 March 2023) charged with engaging in conduct in preparation for terrorism under Section 5 of the Terrorism Act 2006.

He was arrested on Tuesday (14 March) during an operation led by Counter Terrorism Policing East Midlands.

Detective Inspector Christopher Brett, of Counter Terrorism Policing East Midlands, said: “Police will always act on information relating to terrorism and I would urge anyone who witnesses anything suspicious to contact police on 101, or 999 in an emergency.”

If you see or hear something that doesn’t seem right, trust your instincts and ACT by reporting to police in confidence at gov.uk/ACT. In an emergency, always dial 999.