Wednesday, May 3, 2023
Detectives from Greater Manchester Police (GMP) are requesting information regarding the occurrence of a firearm being discharged at a business establishment situated on Kingsway in Manchester

by uknip247

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) detectives are appealing for information following the discharge of a firearm at a business premises on Kingsway in Manchester. The incident occurred at approximately 10.55pm on Sunday 30 April 2023.

According to reports, a male, who was described as tall and slim, entered the building and discharged a firearm twice before making off on a pedal bike. No injuries have been reported, and a scene remains in place as officers continue with their investigations. No arrests have been made so far.

Superintendent Paul Walker of Greater Manchester Police has reassured the local community, stating that they believe this incident to be a targeted attack, and that there is no risk to the wider public. The police have increased the number of patrol officers in the local area to reassure the public and urge anyone with concerns to speak to them.

The GMP is now appealing to members of the public who might have witnessed something or might have information that could aid the investigation to come forward and share it with them. They are urging anyone with information or footage, including CCTV, doorbell, or dashcam, related to this incident to contact them. You can do so by calling 0161 856 6051 or 0161 856 6063 and quoting log 3453 of 30/04/2023. Alternatively, you can make a report via the LiveChat function on GMP’s website or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

