Detectives from Kent Police are appealing for witnesses following an assault on a woman near Greatstone

The incident occurred in a woodland area at the end of Dunes Road between 4:30 pm and 5:30 pm on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

According to reports, the victim was walking along a footpath when an unknown man approached and assaulted her. Frightened, the woman fled the scene and immediately contacted the police. She was later taken to the hospital to receive treatment for a head injury.

The suspect is described as a white male in his early 20s, standing between 5 feet 6 inches and 5 feet 8 inches tall. He has a skinny build, light brown hair, and was wearing glasses with thin frames, a red and black checked shirt, and light blue jeans.

Detective Chief Inspector Nick Finnis expressed his concern over the distressing incident and assured residents that there would be an increased police presence in the area while investigations are carried out. He urged anyone who witnessed a man matching the description or noticed any suspicious behaviour in the vicinity to come forward with information.

Furthermore, officers are appealing to residents who may have private CCTV, doorbell cameras, or dashcam footage to review their recordings for any relevant evidence.

If you have any information regarding the incident, please contact Kent Police at 01843 222289, quoting reference number 13-1100. Alternatively, you can provide anonymous information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111 or submitting an online form through their website.

The police investigation is ongoing, and the cooperation of the public is vital in bringing justice to the victim and ensuring the safety of the community.

