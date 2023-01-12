Detectives from the Drug and Firearms Squad have charged four more men as part of ongoing investigations into the largest methamphetamine detection at the Australian border

Strike Force Chellington was launched last year by detectives from the State Crime Command’s Drug and Firearms Squad to investigate the importation of illicit drugs into NSW.

Officers from the Australian Border Force (ABF) examined a number of sea cargo containers that had arrived in Port Botany in July, acting on intelligence.

The consignment was later deconstructed, and it was discovered to contain 814kg of methamphetamine concealed within marble stone.

ABF officers examined a number of additional containers that arrived via sea cargo in August and were deconstructed, revealing 1060kg of methylamphetamine concealed in the same marble stone method.

During this investigation, more than 2000kg of ‘ice’ was discovered and seized, with a potential street value of more than $1 billion.

Strike force investigators have charged seven men, aged 21 to 34, as part of this ongoing investigation; they are still in court.

As part of ongoing investigations, strike force detectives, assisted by officers from the Raptor Squad, South West Metropolitan Operational Support Group, and the Public Order and Riot Squad, executed four Commonwealth search warrants at homes in Auburn, Lidcombe, and Berala around 06.30 a.m. yesterday (Wednesday 11 January 2023).

During the warrants, police seized approximately 1.5kg of methamphetamine, approximately $100,000 in cash, 100kg of illegal tobacco, electronic devices, and documentation; all items will be forensically examined further.

Four men, aged 29, 35, 40, and 42, were detained and transported to the Auburn Police Station.

The 29-year-old man was charged with attempting to possess a commercial quantity of an illegally imported border controlled drug, as well as participating in a criminal group and contributing to criminal activity.

The 40-year-old man was charged with attempting to possess a commercial quantity of an illegally imported border controlled drug, supplying a large commercial quantity of a prohibited drug, and participating in a criminal group that participated in criminal activity.

The 42-year-old man was charged with knowingly/recklessly directing criminal group assist crime and attempted possess commercial quantity unlawful import: border controlled drug.

All three men were denied bail and appeared today in Burwood Local Court.

The 35-year-old man was charged with knowingly dealing with criminal proceeds and was granted conditional bail to appear in Burwood Local Court on Thursday, February 2, 2023.