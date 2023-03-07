Detectives from the Flying Squad are appealing for help to identify a man following an armed robbery in Harrow

Police were called at about 12:20hrs on Monday, 30 January to a shop on St Anns Road. On arrival, they were told that the suspect had posed as a customer before asking to look at a Rolex Submariner watch.

He jumped over the counter and threatened a member of staff with a handgun. The suspect stole the watch and ran away. The sales assistant was not injured.

Detectives have today released CCTV images of the man they need to trace.

Detective Constable Tom Grimshaw, said: “This was a very traumatic experience for the member of staff, who had a gun pointed at them.

“I would urge you to take a good look at the images and contact us if you know who he is. He was wearing a very distinctive ‘Royal Ascot’ baseball cap. Or have you been offered a Rolex at a reduced price?

“Please call us as a matter of urgency before he strikes again.”

Anyone with information should call police via 101 quoting reference CAD 2906/30Jan. To remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.