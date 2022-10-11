Kent Police attended New Street shortly after 1.15pm on Thursday 6 October 2022 following a report that a man had been assaulted.

A 49-year-old man had suffered a head injury and was flown to a London hospital, where he died on Sunday 9 October.

Mark Green, of East Cliff, Folkestone, and Ruben Smith, of Foord Road South, Folkestone, have been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Mr Green, 41, and Mr Smith, 18, appeared before Folkestone Magistrates’ Court on Saturday 8 October and were remanded in custody to appear before Canterbury Crown Court on Monday 7 November.

Enquiries into the incident are ongoing and detectives are continuing to urge anyone who witnessed what happened, has dashcam footage of an altercation in New Street on that date, or who has any other information, to call 01843 222289, quoting reference 46/193708/22.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form on their website.

