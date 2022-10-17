Jorge Garay, 46, of Hythe Street, Dartford, was arrested in London on Saturday 15 October 2022 with assistance from the Metropolitan Police Service.

On Sunday 16 October the Crown Prosecution Service gave authorisation for him to be charged with the murder of 36-year-old Karla Godoy in Lima, Peru, between Wednesday 21 September and Sunday 2 October.

Mr Garay, who was known to the victim, has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Folkestone Magistrates’ Court on Monday 17 October.

Officers are continuing to work closely with the Peruvian authorities as part of the ongoing investigation