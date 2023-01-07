Saturday, January 7, 2023
Saturday, January 7, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Detectives From The Police Service Of Northern Ireland’s Legacy Investigation Branch Have Charged A 53 Year Old Man With Terrorism Offences
Home BREAKING Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Legacy Investigation Branch have charged a 53 year old man with terrorism offences

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Legacy Investigation Branch have charged a 53 year old man with terrorism offences

by @uknip247

He has been charged with causing an explosion and possessing explosives with the intent to endanger life.
He is expected to appear before Belfast Magistrates Court this morning.
The charges are in connection with a bomb explosion on New Street in Randalstown on 25 November 1990.

RELATED ARTICLES

Officers are appealing to the public for information after a dog attacked...

A 21-year-old man was arrested after being discovered in a hotel room...

Officers investigating reports of drugs being imported into Thanet from the USA...

A man has been charged by police investigating reports of assaults in...

A drunk thug launched an unprovoked attack on a fellow customer in...

Kent Police seize van linked to crimes in Sussex

Littlehampton RNLI station manager celebrates 40 years of saving lives at sea

A 16-year-old boy was fatally stabbed while walking to a boxing gym...

A 27-year-old man who pleaded guilty to the murder of his grandfather...

Kent Police has appointed Peter Ayling as the force’s new Deputy Chief...

A man and a woman have been jailed for sexual offences against...

Retired Wiltshire police officer jailed for making and distributing indecent images of...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"