He has been charged with causing an explosion and possessing explosives with the intent to endanger life.
He is expected to appear before Belfast Magistrates Court this morning.
The charges are in connection with a bomb explosion on New Street in Randalstown on 25 November 1990.
Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Legacy Investigation Branch have charged a 53 year old man with terrorism offences
