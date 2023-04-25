Tuesday, April 25, 2023
Tuesday, April 25, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Major Investigation Team are looking into the circumstances surrounding a man’s death

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Major Investigation Team are looking into the circumstances surrounding a man’s death

by uknip247

It comes after a report of an attack in the Rasharkin area on Sunday, April 16th.”Police were notified, around 10pm on Sunday 16th April, of a man found unconscious on the ground, at the back of licenced premises in the Main Street area of the village,” Detective Inspector McGarvey said.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service sent the guy, who was in his 50s, to hospital for treatment. Sadly, the man died yesterday, Monday, April 24th.”Our investigation is ongoing, and I urge anyone with information or who witnessed anything suspicious to contact us.” Similarly, if you have dash cam footage, please call 101 and quote reference number 1944 of 16/04/2023.”Alternatively, information can be supplied anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or going online to www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Can you help the Police find Sophie Jones who’s missing from Harlow?

Kyle Bevan, a man who subjected a two-year-old girl to a brutal assault and caused her “catastrophic” brain injuries, has been handed a life...

Nikki’s body was found with 37 stab wounds in the then derelict Old Exchange building, Sunderland

BBC Daytime’s investigative crime series Scam Interceptors returns to BBC One

A man has been convicted in connection with offences relating to the sexual assault of a teenage boy whilst he was a coach at...

Detectives are appealing for further information after a man was killed at a property in Hyde

Police are appealing for witnesses after a 17-year-old died in a road traffic collision yesterday

Harry Belafonte, legendary singer, actor, and civil rights activist has died

The Eurovision Song Contest is one of the most celebrated music events in the world, and it is anticipated by music fans and enthusiasts...

The UK has started airlifting its citizens out of Sudan after heavy fighting broke out in the country

A former Derbyshire County Council employee has been sentenced after she fraudulently applied for tens of thousands of pounds worth of charity vouchers which...

A man who admitted causing the death of one of his car passengers following a collision in Cressing has been jailed for four years...

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.