Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Major Investigation Team are looking into the circumstances surrounding a man’s death

It comes after a report of an attack in the Rasharkin area on Sunday, April 16th.”Police were notified, around 10pm on Sunday 16th April, of a man found unconscious on the ground, at the back of licenced premises in the Main Street area of the village,” Detective Inspector McGarvey said.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service sent the guy, who was in his 50s, to hospital for treatment. Sadly, the man died yesterday, Monday, April 24th.”Our investigation is ongoing, and I urge anyone with information or who witnessed anything suspicious to contact us.” Similarly, if you have dash cam footage, please call 101 and quote reference number 1944 of 16/04/2023.”Alternatively, information can be supplied anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or going online to www.crimestoppers-uk.org.