Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Major Investigation Team have today made a renewed appeal for information about the murder of Natalie McNally

Natalie, who was 32 years old, was fatally stabbed on the night of Sunday 18 December in her home in Silverwood Green in Lurgan.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness said: “We are continuing to investigate the horrific murder of Natalie, who was 15 weeks pregnant. We are committed to finding answers for Natalie’s heartbroken family. It is shocking that the mother-to-be was brutally murdered in her own home which should have been a place of safety for her.

“I would like to pay tribute to the continued fortitude of Natalie’s family and thank them for all they are doing to support our investigation. The deaths of Natalie and her unborn baby have caused them unimaginable heartache. Not only are they trying to come to terms with the death of their only daughter and sister, they are also grieving the loss of Natalie’s baby boy, who they have named Dean. Natalie’s killer robbed all of them of meeting Dean and watching him grow up as part of their loving family.

“I would also like to thank the community of Lurgan and beyond for their support and for all the information people have brought to police. Please keep it coming.

“We previously released CCTV footage and our efforts to identify the man in this footage remain ongoing. It shows the suspect arriving at Silverwood Green that night at 8.52pm, and then the same figure walking away at 9.30pm. Please remember, this was the night of Sunday 18 December – that’s the same day as the World Cup Final.

“I’m asking you to cast your mind back to that Sunday. If you witnessed anything untoward – no matter how insignificant it may seem – or if you have captured dash cam or CCTV footage, please get in touch.”

DCI McGuinness added: “We are continuing to progress our extensive investigation, in which we’ve already carried out hundreds of house-to-house enquiries and seized over 4,000 hours of CCTV footage.

“I would like to remind people of the reward of up to £20,000 from Crimestoppers, who are a charity and independent of the police. It is being offered for information given directly to Crimestoppers that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for Natalie’s murder.”

“I am appealing to anyone who noticed someone they know acting strangely that night to come and speak to us. Maybe you recognise the rucksack or noticed that a rucksack was missing for a period of time or indeed is still missing. The suspect captured in the CCTV footage has an unusual gait.

“We remain absolutely determined to bring him to justice for this horrific murder. Please contact police on 101 with any information at all no matter how insignificant you think it is.”

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers on freephone 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org. There is no caller line display, no 1471 facility and computer IP addresses are never traced.

Information, including photos, CCTV and dash cam footage, can also be provided to police through the Major Incident Public Portal. Please see: Police Appeal: Murder of Natalie McNally | PSNI