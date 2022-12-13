Tuesday, December 13, 2022
Tuesday, December 13, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Detectives From The Police Service Of Northern Ireland’s Major Investigation Team Have Welcomed The Sentencing Of A Woman At Belfast Crown Court
Home BREAKING Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Major Investigation Team have welcomed the sentencing of a woman at Belfast Crown Court

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Major Investigation Team have welcomed the sentencing of a woman at Belfast Crown Court

by @uknip247
The woman, who cannot be named in order to protect the children’s identity, was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum of 20 years to serve, having previously pleaded guilty to the murder of her young son and attempted murder of her baby boy. An indefinite restraining order has also been imposed in respect of her three children and their fathers.
The events took place on the morning of 2 March 2020 at a house in the Larne area.
Detective Inspector Michelle Griffin said: “Police attended the scene, along with colleagues from the Ambulance Service and Air Ambulance NI, to find that, tragically, a young boy and baby had been stabbed.
“The boy, who was aged two years and eight months, had sustained two significant stab wounds – one to his neck and one to his chest – and was, sadly, pronounced dead that morning.“The baby, who was just 11 months old, sustained similar injuries. Thankfully, he survived – having subsequently undergone a number of emergency surgeries.“Distressingly, the little ones had been stabbed by their mother – a person who should, of course, have been caring and protecting.“This is a case which will never be forgotten.
“A young and innocent life was taken, leaving a loving father and family distraught and truly heartbroken.
“Unfortunately, there is nothing – no words – that can undo this loss or ease their pain. And today, first and foremost, our thoughts are with them.”Detective Inspector Griffin continued: “This tragic case also brought to light an underlying element of domestic abuse. Throughout the case, the father of the children, along with a previous husband of the defendant, spoke of the controlling behaviour and emotional abuse that both had suffered at the hands of the defendant
.” Their distress was added to by allegations that the defendant herself had been the subject of domestic abuse, which were unsubstantiated.“Domestic abuse is not just physical. It can happen to anyone and there shouldn’t be any stigma surrounding male victims.”I want to encourage anyone who is being threatened, abused, controlled or intimidated by someone they live with or are in a relationship with, to come forward. We will help you. We’ll listen to you and we will treat you with total respect and sensitivity”.

RELATED ARTICLES

Police are seeking help from members of the public to find a...

Significant travel disruption as rail strikes commence and freezing temperatures persist

A man who entered his neighbour’s south London home and sexually assaulted...

An officer has been found guilty of assault by beating following an...

A man has been charged with death by dangerous driving following the...

A teenage boy was injured by glass after shots were fired through...

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was found seriously injured...

Two police officers and a member of the public have been shot...

Detectives investigating a sexual assault on-board a Piccadilly Line service between Park...

A drunk, violent man who stabbed another man to death over a...

Fatherone Jordan Davis, 22, from Darndale, was shot by a gunman on...

Officers investigating a sexual assault on-board a train from Stratford to Tottenham...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"