Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness said: “Police received a report shortly before 10.05pm last night, Friday 14th October, that Mr Browne had been stabbed at an address in the Woodside Park area.

“He was taken to hospital, but sadly died from his injuries a short time later.

“We have arrested a 33-year-old woman on suspicion of murder and possession of a Class B controlled drug. She is currently being questioned in the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station in Belfast.

“I am appealing to anyone who believes they may have information which could assist detectives with their investigation to contact us at the Major Investigation Team at Ladas Drive Police Station on 101 quoting reference 2045 14/10/22.”

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111

ADVERTISEMENT