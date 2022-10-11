Officers were called to an address in Leinster Road at around 12.40am on Sunday 21 August following reports of concern for a woman at the property.

Emergency services attended and found Ashley in the rear garden with a gunshot wound to her body. Ashley was taken to hospital but sadly died a short time later.

A 31-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman, both from St Helens, have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. Both were taken into custody for questioning and have now been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

A total of 11 arrests have now been made and all remain on conditional bail or under investigation.

Anyone with any information can contact police via social media @MerPolCC or call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting reference 22000615873.

