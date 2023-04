Police detained the 28-year-old in Solihull last night.

He has been taken into custody for questioning over the death of Mr Ward in Chester Road on Tuesday evening 18 April

The 50-year-old was found with fatal stab wounds at around 20.15 BST

Detectives have also been granted extra time to question a 16-year-old male who was also arrested on suspicion of murder earlier this week.

Police still appealing for anyone with information which could assist our investigation to come forward.