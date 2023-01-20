Detectives have arrested a man in connection with the November murder of Liam Smith



A 35-year-old man was arrested in Sheffield this morning on suspicion of murder conspiracy and was taken into custody before being questioned by detectives from GMP’s Major Incident Team.

Mr Smith’s body was discovered on Kilburn Drive in Wigan on the evening of Thursday, November 24, 2022, following a fatal gunshot wound and an acid attack.

Detectives are working tirelessly to determine the exact circumstances surrounding this murder, which occurred in unusual and shocking circumstances on a quiet residential street in Wigan.

So far, four warrants and 28 property searches have been carried out as part of the murder investigation.

Detectives are still looking for people of interest and are urging anyone with even the smallest piece of information to contact officers or Crimestoppers anonymously.

“This is a shocking murder of a much-loved family man,” Detective Chief Inspector Gina Brennand of GMP’s Major Incident Team said. We have specially trained officers who have been deployed to support them and keep them updated as the investigation progresses.” This was a sickening display of violence that will not be tolerated in Greater Manchester. “Our investigation is moving quickly, and we are working tirelessly to piece together what happened in the events leading up to Liam’s death.” “I ask anyone who may have seen something suspicious in the area that evening to come forward and know that information will be treated with the strictest confidence.” Liam died from a fatal gunshot wound in what appeared to be a swift and well-planned out attack on a man who was not previously known to police. It only takes one crucial piece of information to get answers for Liam’s family and friends.”

Any information should be sent via the LiveChat function on gmp.police.uk or by calling 101 and quoting incident number 910 of November 25th, 2022.

Information can also be submitted via the Major Incident Public Portal, which can be found at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/06GMP22L21-PO1.

