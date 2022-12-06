Tuesday, December 6, 2022
Tuesday, December 6, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Detectives Have Arrested A Man On Suspicion Of Assault And Attempted Rape After An Elderly Woman Was Assaulted In A Park At The Weekend.
Home BREAKING Detectives have arrested a man on suspicion of assault and attempted rape after an elderly woman was assaulted in a park at the weekend.

Detectives have arrested a man on suspicion of assault and attempted rape after an elderly woman was assaulted in a park at the weekend.

by @uknip247
Officers were called yesterday (Sunday 4 December 2022) to a  report that a woman in her 80s had been assaulted while in Firth Park, Sheffield.
It is understood that the woman was assaulted by a man, who is also thought to have attempted to sexually assault the woman.
He made off from the scene and the woman was taken to hospital with minor injuries and has since been discharged.
A 23-year-old man was arrested last night (4 December 2022) on suspicion of attempted rape and section 18 assault. He remains in custody at this time.
Detectives are continuing to carry out a thorough investigation and are now appealing to anyone who may have any information to come forward.
Detective Chief Inspector Eleanor Welsh, leading the investigation, said: “This was a horrid attack on an elderly woman who was simply in a park and detectives have been following up a number of lines of enquiry ever since we were called.
“I understand this is an alarming incident to our communities and although we have made an arrest, we’re still asking for anyone who may have seen anything or has any information to come forward as it may assist with our ongoing investigation.
Witnesses can get in touch by calling 101, or reporting it online at www.southyorkshire.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/.
“Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

RELATED ARTICLES

A major incident has been declared following a massive fire that broke...

Homeline recalls Ultrapower JL-U561 Fast Charging Plug with Double USB Ports, Home...

Police called to Oakwood Primary School as youths make off from officers

Major incident declared as 150 firefighters tackle blaze at derelict factories at...

UPDATED: Fire crews battle laundry blaze in South East London

Volunteer watchkeepers will soon be keeping a sharp lookout across the UK’s...

Detectives in the Criminal Investigation Department are investigating the circumstances surrounding the...

Breaking:- RMT announce more strike dates over Christmas on the 24th, 26th...

Did you witness an assault outside The Picture House, Leighton Buzzard

Road closures are still in place to assist with recovery

Truck driver sentenced after admitting to fuel theft to heat family home

Detectives are appealing for information or dashcam footage after an attempted robbery...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"