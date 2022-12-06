Detectives have arrested a man on suspicion of assault and attempted rape after an elderly woman was assaulted in a park at the weekend.

He made off from the scene and the woman was taken to hospital with minor injuries and has since been discharged.
Detectives are continuing to carry out a thorough investigation and are now appealing to anyone who may have any information to come forward.
Detective Chief Inspector Eleanor Welsh, leading the investigation, said: “This was a horrid attack on an elderly woman who was simply in a park and detectives have been following up a number of lines of enquiry ever since we were called.
“I understand this is an alarming incident to our communities and although we have made an arrest, we’re still asking for anyone who may have seen anything or has any information to come forward as it may assist with our ongoing investigation.
“Witnesses can get in touch by calling 101, or reporting it online at www.southyorkshire.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/.
“Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”