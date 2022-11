The assault is believed to have taken place at around 10pm on Friday 4 November in King Street and later reported to Kent Police.

Following an altercation, a driver got out of his vehicle and assaulted a pedestrian in his 50s. The victim sustained serious head injuries and was taken to a London hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

A 26-year-old man from Margate has been arrested on suspicion of assault and currently remains in custody while enquiries continue.