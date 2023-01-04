Detectives have arrested four people following two separate car key burglaries

Both break-ins took place at properties in the Bassetlaw area and resulted in cars being stolen.

The first incident saw a house in Wright Drive, Bircotes, targeted at around 1.50am on Christmas Day.

Car keys were taken from inside the address and were then used to open and drive away a vehicle parked outside.

Following extensive inquiries, a 39-year-old woman has today (3 January) been arrested on suspicion of burglary.

A car was also taken during a separate burglary in Great North Road, Scrooby, at around 4.15am on 30 December.

After forcing their way into the property, intruders stole a set of car keys before using them to make off in a car.

The vehicle was later recovered, as was a purse belonging to the victim which was inside the car at the time of the break-in.

A 41-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of burglary yesterday (2 January).

Following a search while in custody, the suspect was additionally arrested for possessing a Class A drug.

Two men, aged 52 and 42, were also arrested on suspicion of burglary on 1 January. They have both since been released on conditional bail.

Detective Inspector Paul Lefford, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Having your property broken into and your belongings stolen is clearly a very distressing experience that nobody should have to go through.

“As a force, we’re absolutely committed to making reports of this nature a rarity, as we understand the impact these invasive crimes can have on people.

“We have now arrested four suspects in connection with these two separate burglaries, which we don’t currently believe to be linked.

“Our inquiries are very much still ongoing into both incidents though, so we’d ask anyone who has any information, however small it might seem, to please get in touch with us.

“Information can be left with the police by calling 101, and quoting incident 45 of 25 December 2022 for the Bircotes burglary, and incident 93 of 30 December 2022 for the Scrooby break-in.

“People can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”