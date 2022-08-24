Officers are still investigating the incident, which occurred near Church Road and Chapel Lane in Armley at about 3.25pm on Monday.

A 35-year-old man was arrested last night after attending a police station, and a 28-year-old man was arrested this morning following firearms operations at two Beeston and Wortley addresses. Both are being held on suspicion of firearms offences and affray.

A 29-year-old man was arrested on Monday and charged with firearms offences such as possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of unlawful violence and possessing ammunition. He was remanded in custody and scheduled to appear in Leeds Magistrates Court this morning.

A scene has been set up around Church Road and Chapel Lane to allow for specialist searches, and investigations are ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed any part of the incident or has information that could help the investigation is asked to call Leeds District CID on 101 and quote crime reference 13220462671, or go online to www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat.

Anonymous tips can be given to the independent charity Crimestoppers by dialling 0800 555 111.