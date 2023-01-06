Detectives have arrested two men in connection with an injury shooting in Wirral on Sunday 18th December

Armed police were called to Newark Close in Noctorum on the evening of 18th December to reports of gunshots.

A man subsequently presented at the hospital with an arm injury. He has since been discharged from the hospital.

23-year-old and a 22-year-old man from Wirral have both been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of a firearm.

Both remain in custody where they will be questioned by detectives.

Detective Inspector John Mullen said: “Our work to remove firearms and those who choose to use them remains ongoing.

“I would continue to appeal for anyone with information about this incident, or with knowledge of who is carrying weapons or where they are being stored to contact us.”