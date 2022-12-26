Detectives have arrested two people in connection with the murder of 26-year-old Elle Edwards following the fatal shooting at the Lighthouse pub in Wallasey Village

Four other people who were at the pub were also injured, one of those a 28-year-old man from Beechwood, Wirral, continues to receive medical treatment.

A 30-year-old man from Tranmere has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder, and a 19-year-old woman from Rock Ferry has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.

The two suspects have been taken into custody where they will be questioned by detectives.

The investigation into Elle’s murder is ongoing and we continue to appeal for people with information to come forward to assist us in bringing those responsible to justice.

Detective Superintendent Sue Coombs from Major Crime Investigations said: “We have made two arrests in connection with this cold-blooded shooting.

“Elle’s family are still having to come to terms with her tragic loss, and our specially trained family liaison officers are supporting them.

“We will not rest until we bring those responsible to justice and I would appeal to anyone who has information to contact us.

“I would urge people who were in the Lighthouse Inn at the time of the incident, or anyone who has mobile or CCTV footage of what happened to contact us as a matter of urgency as they may have information which is vital to our investigation. We are also appealing to motorists and residents in the area, who may have captured anything on Dashcam or CCTV to contact us and every bit of evidence is crucial to the investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to DM @MerPolCC or contact @CrimestoppersUK anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting reference 22000948723.