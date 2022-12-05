Tuesday, December 6, 2022
Tuesday, December 6, 2022

Detectives Have Been Given More Time To Question Two People In Relation To The Fatal Stabbing That Took Place In North Swindon
Detectives have been given more time to question two people in relation to the fatal stabbing that took place in north Swindon

The 14-year-old and 20-year-old were arrested yesterday on suspicion of the murder of an 18-year-old man from Swindon.

Whilst formal identification has yet to be confirmed, we believe we know the identity of the victim and his next of kin have been informed.

Our thoughts are with them at this difficult time and ask that their privacy is respected.

Wiltshire Police will not be releasing the identity of the victim until that formal identification has been confirmed.

Members of the public will notice an increased police presence across the whole of Swindon in response to this incident.

We are continuing to appeal for information that will help with our enquiries.

Please call us on 101 quoting Operation Glendale.

Alternatively, you can call CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

