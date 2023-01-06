Detectives have charge man in connection with serious sexual assault in Crumpsall

Karl Kablan also known as ‘Toby’, of no fixed abode, has been charged with rape.
The charge relates to the rape of a woman, by a male who was unknown to her, at her home on Saturday 29 October 2022.
He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Manchester Crown Court on Wednesday 25 January 2023.
Anyone with information regarding this incident or who knows any information about Karl ‘Toby’ Kablan should contact Manchester – North CID on 0161 856 1146 or report via www.gmp.police.uk/
Alternatively, you can report information anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.