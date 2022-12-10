Detectives have charged a 23-year-old man with assault, sexual assault and attempted rape after an elderly woman was assaulted in a park at the weekend

Officers were called on Sunday (4 December 2022) to reports that a woman in her 80s had been assaulted while in Firth Park, Sheffield.

The victim was taken to hospital with minor injuries and has since been discharged.

Saed Mohamed, of The Oval in Firth Park, was arrested later on Sunday on suspicion of attempted rape, Section 18 assault and sexual assault.

He was also further arrested for Section 39 common assault following an earlier incident in Sheffield city centre.

He has today (7 December) been charged with all four offences and remanded in custody. He will appear before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (8 December).

Detective Chief Inspector Eleanor Welsh, leading the investigation, said: “I understand this is an alarming incident and we have now charged a man in connection with what happened.

“There is no place for violence in our communities. Today in Sheffield we are delivering our latest Operation Duxford which is focused on tackling violence against women and girls (VAWG), a key priority for our force.”

Anyone with information which may assist us in relation to the Firth Park incident or any incident of VAWG can get in touch by calling 101, or reporting it online at www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/.