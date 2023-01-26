Detectives have charged a 36-year-old man in connection with serious sexual assault in Clayton

On Saturday 17 December 2022, a 76-year-old female resident at a care home in Clayton had disclosed she had been the victim of a serious sexual offence.

The victim was taken to the hospital and supported by specialist GMP officers and support services.

Stanley Ekhator of Aldermoor Close, Manchester was charged on Saturday 14 January 2023 with two offences in relation to this report.

Ekhator was remanded in custody and appeared at Manchester Magistrates Court on Monday 16 January 2023, where he was further remanded into custody until February 2023.

Detective Inspector Claire Moss of GMP’s City of Manchester North district said: “Firstly, I would like to reassure members of the local community that the victim of this horrific incident is being cared for and supported by specialist officers and organisations to ensure she is fully supported.

“This incident will have understandably caused distress to the care home residents and their families, staff, and the wider community.

“I would like to reassure the community that this type of incident is very rare, and we have been working closely with our partner agencies to ensure the safety and security of the residents.”