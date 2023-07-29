Detectives have charged a man after a large amount of class A drugs were seized during warrants near Ashford

Officers from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate carried out searches of a property in Smarden and an industrial unit near Bethersden on the morning of Thursday 27 July 2023.

More than 60 kilos of suspected amphetamine, over a kilo of suspected cocaine, a large amount of cash as well as weapons were seized as part of the operation.

David Allen has been charged with possession of cocaine with intent to supply, possession of amphetamine with intent to supply, possession of criminal property, possession of a knuckleduster and possession of CS spray.

The 53-year-old, of Green Lane, Marden, appeared before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Saturday 29 July and was remanded in custody to appear at Canterbury Crown Court on Tuesday 29 August.