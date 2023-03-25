Saturday, March 25, 2023
Saturday, March 25, 2023

Detectives have charged a man following the death of a man who was assaulted in Edgware

Fabian Botcha, 39 of Manor Park Gardens, Edgware was charged with causing grievous bodily harm on Thursday, 23 March.

Following the death of 39-year-old Marian Cioclu later that day, the charge was amended to manslaughter.

Botcha appeared in custody at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court and will next appear at the Old Bailey on Monday, 24 April.

At around 3pm on Sunday, 19 March, police were called by the London Ambulance Service to reports of a man found with a serious head injury on Station Road in Edgware.

Marian Cioclu was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. He died in hospital on Thursday, 23 March. His family has been informed and is being supported by specialist officers.

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call the police on 101 or contact via Twitter @MetCC. Please quote CAD 3648/20Mar.

