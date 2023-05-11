Detectives have charged a man in connection with an indecent exposure in Stamford Hill

Wilson Moran, 46, of Baronet Road, Tottenham, was charged on Wednesday, 10 May with one count of exposure.

He will appear in custody at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 11 May.

At around 16:30hrs on Tuesday, 9 May, police received a report of a man exposing himself in front of school children at a bus stop in Egerton Road.

Officers from the Met’s Roads and Transport Policing Command carried out a number of enquiries and the man was subsequently arrested onboard a bus.

They are still keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident. Call 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 5477/09May.