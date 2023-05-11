Saturday, May 13, 2023
Saturday, May 13, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UKNIP247

Home BREAKING Detectives have charged a man in connection with an indecent exposure in Stamford Hill

Detectives have charged a man in connection with an indecent exposure in Stamford Hill

by uknip247

Wilson Moran, 46, of Baronet Road, Tottenham, was charged on Wednesday, 10 May with one count of exposure.

He will appear in custody at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 11 May.

At around 16:30hrs on Tuesday, 9 May, police received a report of a man exposing himself in front of school children at a bus stop in Egerton Road.

Officers from the Met’s Roads and Transport Policing Command carried out a number of enquiries and the man was subsequently arrested onboard a bus.

They are still keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident. Call 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 5477/09May.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Three Killed in Horrific Crash as Four Arrested for Suspected Dangerous Driving

Teenager Electrocuted After Falling from Edinburgh Waverley Roof

CCTV Images Released in Connection to South London Hate Crime

Couple Sentenced to Prison for Making and Supplying Fake IDs

Sam Allardyce Urges Leeds United to Embrace Fear in Crucial Premier League Clash

ITVX Acquires Rights to Bonaparte Films’ “The Effects of Lying” – A Refreshing South Asian Comedy Drama

Wembley Burst Main Live updates: Major Incident Declared as Burst Water Main Causes Water Supply Disruption in Wembley

Murder Investigation Launched Following Death of Woman in Bournemouth

Rail Workers’ Strike Causes Chaos and Delays at Gatwick Airport

Gang Convicted for Exploiting Children in Drug Supply Operation

Man Convicted of Murder Granted Transfer to Open Prison Despite Government Objection

Nikki Allan Murder Trial: David Boyd Found Guilty of the 1992 Killing

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.