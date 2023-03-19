Sunday, March 19, 2023
Detectives have charged a man over the murder of Akeem Francis-Kerr in Walsall town centre last weekend

Edward Wilson was detained in South Yorkshire in connection with the fatal stabbing at Valesha’s nightclub last Saturday morning.

The 39-year-old from Oldbury has now been charged with murder and remanded to appear at Birmingham Magistrates Court today.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said:

“We’ve kept Akeem’s family updated with the latest developments as we continue to support them during this distressing time.

“Our enquiries remain ongoing and you can send any information or mobile footage directly to us via this link: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/20HQ22L32-PO1.

“We know there have also been concerns around recent knife crime in the town and we’ve been working hard, alongside partner agencies across Walsall, to reduce the risk of violence

