Monday, May 1, 2023
Monday, May 1, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Detectives have charged a man with attempted murder after a woman was seriously assaulted in south-west London

Detectives have charged a man with attempted murder after a woman was seriously assaulted in south-west London

by uknip247

Joshua Nahum, 32 of Nelson Grove Road, SW19, was charged on Sunday, 30 April and will appear in custody at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 1 May.

Police were called at 7.16pm on Friday, 28 April to reports that a woman had been assaulted at a residential property in Nelson Grove Road.

Officers attended along with the London Ambulance Service. The woman, aged in her 30s, was taken to hospital where she remains in a critical condition.

Her next of kin have been informed.

Detectives from the public protection team in south-west London are leading the investigation and their enquiries are ongoing.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Commemorations to leave a lasting Coronation legacy for people and nature

Detectives are investigating an assault in Southend which they’re treating as an attempted rape

A 999 call handler enjoyed a “wonderful” surprise ahead of her 70th birthday – as police colleagues adorned her workstation with balloons, flowers and gifts

Police officers and staff are now receiving specialist training to help them identify and respond to cases of stalking

Three fire engines have been sent to tackle a blaze in a barn near Maidstone

The victim of a fatal stabbing has today been named as 22-year-old Davices Anderson

An ‘explosion’ rocked West London this afternoon (Sunday, April 30), leaving three people in hospital

The conflict between humans and wildlife is a persistent issue in several parts of India, with the encroachment of natural habitats and poaching being...

Officers investigating a sexual assault at London Bridge railway station have released this CCTV image of a suspect

Eight stabbed one dead after Bodmin nightclub attack

Limehouse Brawl: Police were called to a street brawl involving weapons in East London

Police are investigating after shots were fired in Birmingham’s Hockley Close soon before 4 p.m. yesterday (April 29)

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.