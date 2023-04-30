Detectives have charged a man with attempted murder after a woman was seriously assaulted in south-west London

Joshua Nahum, 32 of Nelson Grove Road, SW19, was charged on Sunday, 30 April and will appear in custody at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 1 May.

Police were called at 7.16pm on Friday, 28 April to reports that a woman had been assaulted at a residential property in Nelson Grove Road.

Officers attended along with the London Ambulance Service. The woman, aged in her 30s, was taken to hospital where she remains in a critical condition.

Her next of kin have been informed.

Detectives from the public protection team in south-west London are leading the investigation and their enquiries are ongoing.