Detectives have charged a man with the murder of another man in Harrow

Conor McCarthy,, of no fixed abode, was today charged with the murder of 57-year-old Peter Littlefair.

He is due to appear at Willesden Magistrates Court on Saturday, 18 March.

Police were called at 2.02am on Thursday, 16 March, to Chester Drive, where Peter lived, to reports of a fight outside a residential address.

Officers responded along with the London Ambulance Service.

A man, now identified as Peter, was treated by paramedics. Despite their efforts, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

His next of kin are aware and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Another man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder. He was later charged as above.

Detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command are investigating.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call 101 quoting CAD 523/16Mar.

To remain anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.