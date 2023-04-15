Detectives have charged a second teenager with the murder of 17-year-old Chima Osuji in Chingford

A Sixteen-year-old boy is due to appear at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, 15 April.

Chima’s family are aware of this development.

Previously a sixteen year was arrested on Wednesday, 12 April and appeared in custody at Barkingside Magistrates’ court on Friday, 14 April.

A 15 year old has been bailed pending further enquiries to a date in early July.

Police were called at 9.21pm on Monday, 10 April to reports of a stabbing in Longshaw Road, Chingford. Officers were on the scene within three minutes, along with paramedics from the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance.

Despite the efforts of members of the public and emergency services, who provided first aid, Chima died at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by family liaison officers.

Anyone who can help the investigation is asked to call the incident room on 020 8345 3985 or police on 101 quoting CAD 6358/10Apr. You can also message @MetCC on Twitter.

To remain anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.