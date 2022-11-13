Detectives have charged a suspect after a man was injured following a dispute involving knives

Officers were called to Hutchinson Green, St Ann’s, following reports a man had been hurt after being chased through the street.

The man required hospital treatment after injuring his leg during the incident at around 4.05pm on Friday (11 November).

Ramone Campbell, 25, has since been charged with affray and possession of a bladed article.

Campbell, of Rose Close, St Ann’s, is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (14 November).

Police arrested a 25-year-old man on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

A 23-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of affray and possession of a bladed article.

Both suspects have been bailed with conditions.

Detective Sergeant James Hirst, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a very serious incident that resulted in a man requiring hospital treatment.

“As a force we condemn all forms of violence and don’t want this kind of aggressive behaviour taking place in our communities.

“The streets are also no place for anyone to carry knives, for the simple reason that they’re extremely dangerous and can cause serious injury.

“Carrying a knife actually puts a person far more in danger of coming to harm themselves so it’s really not worth taking the risk.

“We have charged a suspect in connection with this incident but our inquiries very much remain ongoing.”

Nottinghamshire Police will be shining a light on the ongoing efforts to reduce knife crime in our communities as part of a national week of action starting tomorrow.

The force will be highlighting some of the proactive policing that takes place all year-round to tackle knife crime as part of Operation Sceptre, which runs from 14-20 November.