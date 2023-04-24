Monday, April 24, 2023
Detectives have charged a suspect after a woman was left unconscious after a city centre assault

The victim was punched and knocked to the floor during the attack which happened in Long Row, Nottingham.

She suffered significant head injuries as a result of the assault which happened during the early hours of 12 March 2023.

A suspect was arrested during the early hours of yesterday (Sunday 23 April 2023). It followed a police pursuit after a car sped away from officers, around the area of the A52, Holme Pierrepont.

Shakeal Fraser, aged 25, of Honeywood Drive, Carlton, is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court today (Monday 24 April 2023) charged with causing grievous bodily harm without intent, dangerous driving, and drink driving.

Detective Inspector Jon Kerry, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “I am pleased we have charged a suspect regarding these serious matters, and I hope it reassures people the force will take robust action against individuals who engage in this sort of criminality and disorder.”

