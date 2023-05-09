Detectives have charged a suspect following a serious assault in Swanley

Tuesday, May 9, 2023
.The incident is reported to have happened in the area of Hart Dyke Road during the early hours of Saturday 6 May 2023.

Officers attended the area where a man in his 20s was found with serious injuries consistent with stab wounds. He was taken to hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

Later the same day, a man was arrested and taken in custody. Michael O’Callaghan, of St James’ Lane, Greenhithe was later charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent. The 24-year-old appeared before Maidstone Crown Court on Monday 8 May, where he was remanded to a hearing at Woolwich Crown Court on 5 June.

A 26-year-old woman from Swanley, who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, was bailed to return to the police station on 2 June, pending further investigation.

Officers are continuing to appeal for anybody with information that may assist the investigation to contact them. Residents with private CCTV and motorists with dashcam from the area at around 4am, are also asked to check for relevant footage. Anyone with information should call 01622 604100, quoting reference 46/80481/23. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or via their online form.

