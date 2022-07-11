A teenage boy has been charged with murder by detectives.

Police were called to Raikes Road around 6.25 p.m. on Friday (July 8th) after receiving a report of an assault.

When emergency personnel arrived, they discovered a 27-year-old Preston man with stab wounds to the chest.

He was treated by paramedics and taken to Royal Preston Hospital before passing away. A post-mortem examination revealed that stab wounds were the cause of death.

Several people have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, a 16-year-old Preston boy has been charged with murder and is scheduled to appear today at Preston Magistrates’ Court (Monday, July 11).

Another 16-year-old Preston boy has been bailed until September 3, while two Preston girls, ages 15 and 16, have been bailed until August 5.

A second adolescent has been arrested on suspicion of murder. The 17-year-old Preston resident is now in custody.