Detectives have charged a teenager with the murder of Manchester student Luke O’Connor

Shiloh George Pottinger 19 of Fallowfield, has been remanded in custody and
will appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court on Monday 31
October he is also accused of possession of a bladed article.
He was arrested on Friday night and interviewed by detectives from Greater
Manchester Police Major Incident Team investigating Luke’s death on
Wilmslow Road last week.
Superintendent Helen Critchley, of our City of Manchester South district,
said: “Our detectives have been in liaison with the Crown Prosecution
Service who have authorised us this afternoon to charge a suspect with
Luke’s murder, which is a significant moment in this case for all concerned.
“Luke and his family remain at the front-and-centre of our investigation
and my thoughts are with them this evening at the end of what will have
been the most devastating week of their lives.
“We’ve also felt the shock and hurt in our large student community in
Fallowfield, and we are continuing to listen and address the concerns that
people have spoken to us about this week.
“I’d like to remind everyone that criminal proceedings are active, and
nothing should be posted online that could jeopardise the defendant’s right
to a free trial, therefore it’s really important people refrain from
speculation or commentary on social media throughout the hearing of the
case.
“We’re grateful for all the information the public have given us so far and
anyone who is yet to speak to us who may have details that could help our
investigation should call 0161 856 6777 quoting incident 240 of 26/10/2022.”
