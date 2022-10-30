Detectives have charged a teenager with the murder of Manchester student Luke O’Connor

Shiloh George Pottinger 19 of Fallowfield, has been remanded in custody and

will appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court on Monday 31

October he is also accused of possession of a bladed article.

He was arrested on Friday night and interviewed by detectives from Greater

Manchester Police Major Incident Team investigating Luke’s death on

Wilmslow Road last week.

Superintendent Helen Critchley, of our City of Manchester South district,

said: “Our detectives have been in liaison with the Crown Prosecution

Service who have authorised us this afternoon to charge a suspect with

Luke’s murder, which is a significant moment in this case for all concerned.

“Luke and his family remain at the front-and-centre of our investigation

and my thoughts are with them this evening at the end of what will have

been the most devastating week of their lives.

“We’ve also felt the shock and hurt in our large student community in

Fallowfield, and we are continuing to listen and address the concerns that

people have spoken to us about this week.

“I’d like to remind everyone that criminal proceedings are active, and

nothing should be posted online that could jeopardise the defendant’s right

to a free trial, therefore it’s really important people refrain from

speculation or commentary on social media throughout the hearing of the

case.

“We’re grateful for all the information the public have given us so far and

anyone who is yet to speak to us who may have details that could help our

investigation should call 0161 856 6777 quoting incident 240 of 26/10/2022.”