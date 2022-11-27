Detectives have charged five men after a man was injured following a dispute in a street involving weapons

Officers from across the force sprang to action after receiving a report of a man being assaulted in Cresswell Road, Worksop.

The victim in his 20’s, required hospital treatment after he sustained injuries to his face during the incident shortly before 11am, on Friday (25 November).

James Rae, aged 27, of Sandy Lane, Worksop, Scott Raisbeck, 28, of Radford Street, Worksop, Mark Smith, 50, of Creswell Road and Robert Wright, aged 33, of Gateford Road, Worksop, were all charged with racially, religiously aggravated grievous bodily harm.

A further 17-year-old who cannot be named for legal reasons was also charged with racially, religiously aggravated grievous bodily harm.

All five suspects were remanded in custody and will appear before Nottingham Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (28 November).

Detective Sergeant Matt Scott, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We have carried out a detailed investigation since this incident took place and I am pleased that five people have now been charged and will be up in front of the courts tomorrow.

“Thanks to quick investigative work by officers from different teams including, response, the neighbourhood policing team, Operation Reacher, the criminal investigation department and the force’s dog unit we were able to make multiple arrests shortly after the incident occurred.

“Even though we have charged multiple people, our enquiries into what happened are still ongoing so I would ask anyone who may have witnessed the incident or was in the area at the time to get in touch with us as soon as possible.”

Anyone who can assist the investigation is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 211 of 25 November 2022, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.