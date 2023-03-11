Saturday, March 11, 2023
Detectives have charged two men in connection with the murder of 24-year-old Kai McGinley in Erith

Detectives Have Made Five Further Arrests Following The Death Of A Man In Erith As They Continue To Appeal For Information

Connor Brooks, age 20 of Horsa Road, Erith and Bradlee Reeve, age 33 of Chapman Road, Erith were both charged with murder and two counts of attempted murder on Saturday, 11 March. They will appear at Bromley Magistrates’ Court today.

A 16-year-old female arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and a 53-year-old man arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder were released on bail. A 17-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder and was released with no further action.

All four were arrested overnight on Thursday, 9 into Friday, 10 March.

Police were called at approximately 8.50pm on Thursday, 9 February to reports of shots fired on Pembroke Road.

Officers and London Ambulance Service attended and found 24-year-old Kai McGinley suffering with a gunshot injury. Despite the best efforts of emergency services to save him, Kai died at the scene.

Previously, Enriko Spahiu, 20, of Elmhurst, Belvedere and Jalees Selby-Gangera, 18, of Woodfield Close, Erith were charged on Thursday, 9 March with murder and attempted murder.

They appeared in custody at Bromley Magistrates’ Court and will next appear at the Old Bailey.

