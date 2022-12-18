Detectives have confirmed the death of a woman at a flat in Worthing is no longer being treated as suspicious

Despite the best efforts of paramedics who commenced CPR, a local woman in her 20s was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene.
Detective Superintendent Alex Geldart said: “This is a tragic case and our thoughts are with the young woman’s family and friends at this difficult time.
“I’d like to extend my thanks to the public for their patience and understanding while we responded to the scene, and to the police responders, paramedics and the Helicopter Emergency Medical Service for their efforts.
“This will now be a coronial matter.”