Detectives have issued a CCTV image of a man who could have information that may assist with their enquiries following an assault in a Liverpool nightclub

by @uknip247
On Friday 18 November at around  3am a man was standing at the bottom of the stairs of Heaven nightclub on Victoria Street when he was approached by the suspect and was assaulted several times to the face.
As a result, the victim in his 30s suffered a serious head injury and was taken to hospital. He is now recovering at home.
The alleged offender left the scene soon after the incident.
CCTV and witness enquiries are ongoing to identify the suspect responsible, and detectives have issued images of a man they believe could assist with their investigation.
Detective Inspector Neil Dillon said: “This was a dangerous and reckless attack that has left the victim seriously injured. Such violence like this will never be tolerated on the streets of Merseyside.
“This incident took place at a time when the nightclub would have been busy with people who might have seen the incident take place. I would urge anyone who saw anything or has information to please contact us.
“I am also appealing to the man featured in this image, or anyone who recognises him to come forward. We believe they could hold information that could be vital to our continuing enquiries.”
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact @MerPolCC on Twitter or the ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook with reference 22000852357.
You can also call 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555 111, or their online form at Give information | Crimestoppers (facebook.com/l.php?u=http%3A%2F%2Fcrimestoppers-uk.org%2F%3Ffbclid%3DIwAR0sJrT5S4vjRZIySZcqfykcnMPrHZ3kR2by4ZFXRM7wSzxkeAkZICnIQQY&h=AT1j0iWJUiD5gIKdKjAR36QJYsNkTpAaYuOOsBtWvuQ0-J0ohklvL1SHFex3CP30LRWpnjfzyqTa68dSrHFBhOa2b-33GKIjGqUIZNdCt4E8MnsZGAoRI7sDgYJBgtjzMXJRbncz1SO1U30WIBw8mLM&__tn__=-UK-R&c[0]=AT3EknLhd_Y5aU_iVSefAbg6EF7BhNqAWlr7o086Eimm_V-oo0KdAPgz_PRen82uezwVE3-TmtwJSp-iSa-UN5h8wGkrJ8IdKM4KbxD9x8HZtUSVMSQks54TERwri4rsY18sQDNhkFK6pw0j-WmRXVsZnGIoF1lYOmIZj2NT3EW2L9LqqOCqtP-1wzr-66slHXhqF114w7iKiiIhtT0" target="_blank" rel="nofollow noopener">crimestoppers-uk.org).

