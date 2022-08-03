A man allegedly inappropriately touched a woman on the dance floor of Tess Riley’s on Great Charlotte Street around 10.15pm on Monday 18 July.

She informed staff, who removed the man from the premises.

He then proceeded to St John’s shopping centre.

Extensive CCTV and witness investigations have been carried out, and detectives have released CCTV images of a man they believe can help them with their investigation.

“This was a disgraceful attack on a woman,” Detective Inspector Chris Saidi said. “I would like to reassure the public that incidents like this are rare.” This ordeal has left the victim shaken and understandably distressed. We are taking this incident very seriously, and I am urging the man in the image, or anyone who recognises him, to come forward. We believe he may have information that is critical to our ongoing investigations.”

“Providing support to victims of sexual assault has never been more important,” Det Insp Saidi added. “I would encourage anyone experiencing this to report it to us, and we will support you in any way we can.”

If you have been the victim of a sexual offence and have the courage to come forward and speak to us, we will treat you with respect and ensure that all reports are thoroughly investigated.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information that could assist us with our investigations is asked to DM Merseyside Police Contact Centre, message ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre on Facebook,’ or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting reference 22000515488.

Anyone with information or who wishes to report a sexual offence is asked to call 101, where they will be contacted by specially trained officers, or to contact Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555 111.