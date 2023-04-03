Detectives have issued a CCTV image of a man who may have information that could assist enquiries following a report of a sexual assault in a Liverpool city centre

At around 8.30pm on Saturday 18 March, it was reported that a man allegedly touched a 13-year-old girl inappropriately and began dancing on Church Street.

It was reported that the offender walked away when he was informed of the victim’s age.

Extensive CCTV and witness enquiries have been conducted, and detectives have issued CCTV images of a man they believe could assist in their investigation.

Detective Inspector Michael Fletcher said: “We take reports of sexual assault very seriously, and we are very keen to speak with the person featured in the image to help with our enquiries.

“This was a traumatic experience for the victim, and we are working hard to ensure that the person responsible is identified.

“I am also appealing to the man featured in this image, or anyone who recognises him to please contact us. We believe he could hold information that could be vital to our continuing enquiries.”

If you have any information please contact @MerPoLCC or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 with reference 23000231371.