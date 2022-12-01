Thursday, December 1, 2022
Detectives Have Issued A Cctv Image Of A Man Who May Have Information To Assist Enquiries After A Van Was Deliberately Driven At A Pedestrian In Liverpool City Centre
At around 2.30pm on Wednesday 30 November, police received a report that a man in his 20s had sustained slight injuries after he was involved in a collision with a white van on Duke Street.
The driver, who failed to stop at the scene, drove towards him and also collided with other vehicles parked on the street.
The van was later found abandoned on Price Street.
Officers have carried out an extensive investigation in the area and analysed CCTV footage to identify anyone who could be responsible.
Detectives have now issued an image of a man they believe could assist with their enquiries.
Detective Inspector Katie Coote said: “This was extremely reckless and could have resulted in more serious injuries.
“We think the man pictured may have vital information to help our enquiries so if you know him, please come forward.
“If you recognise this man, or this image reminds you of anything suspicious you saw at around 2.30am on Wednesday 30 November on Duke Street, please do let us know.”
You can pass on any information via DM @MerPolCC, ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with reference 22000880204.

