Detectives have issued a new photo and CCTV of wanted #Sunderland man Alexander Carr as efforts to locate him continue

Searches have been ongoing for the 32-year-old following the murder of Michelle Hanson at an address on Brady Street on December 2.

An investigation into Michelle’s death was immediately launched and detectives identified Carr as a key individual they urgently want to speak to in connection with their enquiries.

There is a major police operation underway and a number of targeted searches have been carried out. An appeal was also issued by independent charity Crimestoppers, who are offering a reward of £10,000 to anyone who comes forward with information which leads to his arrest.

Today detectives have issued a new photograph of Carr and CCTV captured on December 3, which shows his distinctive walk in the hopes of locating him.

Carr, who has links to London, is believed to know he is wanted and is thought to be actively evading arrest. While he is from Sunderland he is also known to visit Newcastle, North Tyneside and has links to some areas in Northumberland

“Anyone who recognises him, has seen him in recent days, or who thinks they may know where he is, should contact us immediately.

“We know that Carr considers himself able to survive outdoors and so we believe he could be taking shelter inside outhouses or unoccupied buildings and so we’d ask anyone with access to empty spaces like these, to ensure they are kept locked and secure.

“If you do notice any signs of forced entry or suspect someone has been staying there, please get in touch immediately and do not approach that person yourself. I am asking the public to be vigilant, if you see anything to suggest someone is camping or sleeping rough in a secluded area please let us know so we can investigate

“This past week has been incredibly difficult for Michelle’s family as they come to terms with her loss and these events which have unfolded. We will continue to support them and ask their privacy is respected.