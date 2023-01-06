Detectives have issued a renewed appeal for information on the murder of Natalie McNally

Natalie died a violent death nearly three weeks ago when she was stabbed in her own home in Silverwood Green, Lurgan. She was 32 years old and 15 weeks pregnant.

“I am still keeping an open mind, but my main line of enquiry is that this murder was committed by someone Natalie knew and was indeed comfortable allowing into her home.

“I would like to direct people’s attention to the CCTV footage previously released. I believe this shows Natalie’s killer on his way to her home at Silverwood Green at 8.52pm on Sunday 18th December. He is carrying a rucksack. Then, at 9.30pm, we see him walking out of Silverwood Green. He appears to be wearing trainers with light-coloured soles.

“Our efforts to identify the man captured in this footage remain ongoing, and I would appeal to anyone who believes they recognise this person, to get in touch. Someone must know who he is and I would appeal to you to do the decent thing and get in touch. Do you really want to protect a man who can kill a woman and her unborn baby?

“I am keen to build up a picture of Natalie’s friendship groups and her life, so I would like to hear from any friends or acquaintances who visited Natalie in her home.

​

“I would also appeal to anyone who knows Natalie, or has interacted with her, in and outside of the social media space, to get in touch. Information you have may be crucial to my investigation

​

“Since Natalie’s murder, detectives in my team have conducted 200 house-to-house enquiries and seized over 3,000 hours of CCTV footage which we are examining. We have also submitted over 50 items for forensic examination.

​

“I would like to thank members of the public for their help so far, and again highlight a reward of up to £20,000 from Crimestoppers, who are a charity and are independent of the police.

​

“The reward is being offered for information given directly to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for Natalie’s murder. Crimestoppers take information completely anonymously, meaning they will never ask for or store any of your personal details.

​

“Police patrols continue to have an increased focus on the Lurgan and Craigavon areas, around Silverwood and other locations.

​

“The deaths of Natalie and her unborn baby have left unimaginable pain and heartache to a loving and devoted family, whose hearts are simply broken.