Detectives Have Issued An Appeal After A Man Was Given A Lengthy Jail Sentence For Historical Child Sexual Offences
by @uknip247
Michael Hooley, aged 78, of Coach Road in Wakefield, was sentenced to a total of 17 years at Leeds Crown Court earlier this month after being found guilty of charges of attempt buggery and indecent assault, which occurred in the late 1970s in Wakefield and in Ossett.
Investigating officers believe there could be more victims and are hoping that the jailing of Hooley will encourage them to come forwards.
Detective Inspector Paul Oldham, of the Wakefield District Safeguarding Unit, said:
“Hooley engaged in grooming-type behaviour with the victim by taking him on outings, plying him with alcohol and subjecting him to pornography when he was barely ten years old.
“We hope the sentence he has received will be of some comfort to his victim and will give him some closure.
“It is possible that there are others who were victims of Hooley’s despicable crimes all those years ago, and we would like to appeal to them to come forward and engage with our specially trained officers who will investigate reports thoroughly and provide support throughout the process.”

