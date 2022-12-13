Tuesday, December 13, 2022
Detectives Have Issued Cctv Images Of A Man They Would Like To Speak To In Connection With A Linked Series Of Cashpoint Robberies In South London, Where More Than £13,000 Was Stolen
Detectives have issued CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a linked series of cashpoint robberies in south London, where more than £13,000 was stolen

by @uknip247
At around 12:00 on Friday, 23 September, a man, aged in his 70s, was at the Sainsbury’s cash point on Southend Lane, Bell Green, SE26, when he was approached by an unknown man. The suspect distracted the victim by using a piece of paper, before he barged him out the way and stole his bank card.
The suspect then made off in a vehicle, later identified as having a cloned number plate.
The victim later discovered that two transactions had been made using his card totalling more than £8,000.
Officers have conducted a number of lines of enquiry to identify the suspect and are now releasing CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the robbery.
This incident is being linked to a further three robberies where bank cards were stolen from individuals using cash points at supermarket’s on:
Streatham High Street, Lambeth on 29 September. Transactions were made totalling £2,000.
– Nuxley Road, Belvedere, on 28 September. Transactions were made totalling £500.
– Baring Road, Bromley, on 23 September. Transactions were made totalling £2825.
Anyone with information should call 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD 2792/23SEP22.
Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

